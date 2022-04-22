5
Menu
News

Neutrality allawa: Seek alternative jobs if you can’t be neutral – Lawyer

Closag, The strike is to press home their demand for their Neutrality Allowance

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A legal practitioner, Mr Theophilus Dzimega, has questioned the legality of CLOGSAG’s neutrality allowance, saying it is inconsistent with the 1992 Constitution.

Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) embarked on a strike on Thursday, 21 April 2022, over the non-payment of their arrears.

The strike is to press home their demand for their Neutrality Allowance.

They are requesting the allowance because they are forbidden from participating in active politics.

But speaking on Class News’ 505 with Korku Lumor, Mr Dzimega called on civil servants to either stick with the provisions of the Constitution, which forbid them from taking part in active politics or seek employment elsewhere.

He said: “Neutrality allowance with all intent and purposes defeats the very purpose for which we have Article 94 (3)”.

“Even their code of ethics – the code of conduct for civil servants says they cannot take part in active politics and if you look at the argument of CLOGSAG, when they went to the Supreme Court, there’s one aspect they forgot, one point that they keep quoting about human rights; the human rights portion of the Constitution ends with public interest or for the public good, so, it is for public interest and it is in the public good that such a clause is in the Constitution….”

“I don’t think we should belabour the point that we want to find out whether we will be taking part in politics or not …the Constitution, the supreme law of this country, exists before you got employed, so, you either take it or you seek alternative employment,” he added.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo's wife will deal with moral aspect of Serwaa Broni saga – Ablakwa
Here are the new legal fees issued by GBA
'What's your locus, go and sleep!' – CLOGSAG boss slams IMANI boss over neutrality allowance
My son’s marriage to Akufo-Addo’s daughter to unite Ashanti, Akyem faction in NPP – Kofi Jumah
Hans Adu Sarpei, Gerald Asamoah others throw welcome party for Otto Addo
Ghanaian woman in the U.S. killed
We consulted maame water spirit - Starlet 95 captain
We make Gh¢30,000 each monthly - Twins
My father in-law called me 'Gonzales' - Eastwood Anaba
Bukom Banku marks return to boxing with TKO win at Kwahu