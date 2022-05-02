Neutrality allowance: Be sympathetic to us – CLOGSAG to Ghanaians

CLOGSAG is demanding Neutrality Allowance

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) is urging the public to be sympathetic to their demand for neutrality allowance.

CLOGSAG on April 21, 2022, embarked on a strike action to demand payment of their neutrality allowance in arrears. A move, opening the flood gate for other members of the TUC to demand the same.



The demand has triggered a backlash from Ghanaians.



However, during the May Day celebration and thanksgiving service, CLOGSAG stressed that the public misunderstands the demand of the group.



“So I will encourage the people of Ghana to re-look at it and be a bit more sympathetic and understanding of the difficulties and challenges that the Civil and Local Government Staff are going through. We are one of the organizations that hardly take industrial action. We are one the organization that are more flexible in terms of understanding of issues because we are at the center of government,” Head of Civil Service Nana Kwesi Agyekum Dwamena disclosed in his message.



Mr. Dwamena also explained “Series of allowances numbering about 48 and it came down to eight and finally we harmonized all others. So the neutrality basic allowance is a representation that embodied with a lot of allowances. I know that it’s a major concern a lot of people have come out to say that’s not what we are supposed to do.



“You are entitle to your own opinion that is a fact but the point still remain that nobody has really contested the fact that civil and local government service have gone through the negotiation and process.”

Meanwhile, a Leading Member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Kwame Jantuah has called on members of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) seeking payment of neutrality allowance to “resign if they want to do politics”.



Mr. Jantuah who was on GHOne TV questioned the basis for the payment of such an allowance.



“The Constitution and the Supreme Court have said civil servants cannot engage in partisan politics. So why should we pay you an allowance for it? If you want to be an assemblyman, Resign and go be an Assembly Man. You can’t have your cake and eat it – None of us Can,” he said.



He further asked for a probe into the matter by the president.



“Why would the politician do something like that? This is where the President should be asking who signed this. Not unless he knows about it because the finger will be pointed at him and if he knows nothing about it, is it fair to point a finger at him? He needs to call people to book. Let Ghanaians see you’re doing something about it because the majority do not understand what this neutrality allowance is.”