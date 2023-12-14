Never give up! Strengthen yourself with the limited resources – Afenyo-Markin to OSP

Afenyo-Markin

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, had asked the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) not to relent in its efforts to fight corruption.

He also admonished the Special Prosecutor not to give up on his work.



He made the remarks during a debate on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 ahead of the approval of an amount of GHS149 million for the services of the OSP for the year 2024



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, during the proceedings opined that the law establishing the OSP was an act of futility.



But the Deputy Majority Leader asked the OPS not to give up but continue to work.

He said, “We need to support the Special Prosecutor. This is the first time a government has boldly walked a political talk from the manifesto into bringing an enactment to give it the life that it needs. Let’s encourage the Special Prosecutor to do his work. And Mr. Speaker, as a practitioner in our courts… I would want to encourage the Special Prosecutor never to give up. I would want to encourage the office to strengthen itself with the limited resources that it gets, move through the court system, and get the court to appreciate its work.”



The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, on November 29, expressed concerns over the increasing trend of dismissive rulings in corruption cases.



The lawyer was worried the situation could lead to dire consequences for the country’s anti-corruption efforts.