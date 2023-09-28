Never negotiate for Alan’s come back – New Edubiase NPP executive

Alan Kyerematen, Independent Presidential Candidate

Source: GNA

The New Edubiase Constituency executive of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it will be unnecessary for the national leadership of the party to negotiate for the return of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to the party.

Felix Baah Nuako, the Constituency Secretary told the Ghana News Agency, that, the departure of Kyerematen was a good omen for the party.



Reacting to the news of Kyerematen’s resignation from the party, he said his absence would not have any negative effect on the party going to the 2024 elections.



Kyerematen announced his resignation from the NPP to lead a new movement for change, ahead of the 2024 elections.



The decision had generated a lot of debate among the Ghanaian populace with divergent opinions on the possible effects of the resignation on the NPP in the 2024 elections.

Nuako said Kyerematen’s influence in the party had waned over the years and there was no need to beg him to return to the party.



However, some party sympathizers in the New Edubiase Constituency view the resignation of Kyerematen as suicidal for the party in the 2024 elections.



According to them, “breaking the eight” without Keyermaten could be a herculean task and therefore, suggested to the leadership of the party to handle the matter carefully to avoid further divisions in the party.



Others also suggested that the pairing of Kyerematen and Kennedy Agyepong for the new independent movement could cause a massive scare in the country’s 2024 elections.