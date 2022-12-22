24
Never run for presidential primaries, you will lose miserably – Prophet to Nketiah

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah34 National Chairman of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: rainbowradionline.com

General Overseer and Founder of Yehowa Beye Prayer ministry, Prophet Nana Yaw Osei Tutu aka Prophet 99, has asked John Asiedu Nketiah not to contest any presidential primaries in the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The prophet said any attempt by him to contest would bring him nothing massive defeat.

In an interview with Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the prophet stated that any national executive position Asiedu Nkwetiah will contest in the NDC will bring him victory, but the presidential slot should be avoided.

No candidate, according to the prophet, can beat Asiedu Nketiah in any national executive position, but he has no chance of winning any presidential primaries.

“I have not met Asiedu Nketiah before. But the kind of favour he has cannot be compared to anyone. Anyone who runs against him for a party position will be defeated. He will, however, lose the presidential election 100 times if he runs. But he will win any position in the party.”

