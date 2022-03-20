10
Never too late but will Akufo-Addo apologise for depreciating cedi? - Bridget Otoo asks

Sun, 20 Mar 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Broadcast journalist, Bridget Otoo, has asked the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to apologise to Ghanaians for promising to stabilise the cedi but failed to do so.

Her post follows a video Joy 99.7 FM shared on Twitter where Akufo-Addo blamed the previous government and rubbished their efforts at managing the economy, adding that he will do better if voted into power.

"If I was them [Mills & @JDMahama] I will say to the people of Ghana, we are sorry for the poor work we have done, we are going to go and think about ourselves," Akufo Addo said in that video.

Reacting to the post on Twitter, Bridget Otoo said, “It’s not late for @NAkufoAddo to apologize to Ghanaians…for 1 dollar 8 cedis… but will he?” linking her tweet to his video.

The Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of GH¢7.94 whiles the British Pound is selling at GH¢10.17 and buying at GH¢10.17.

The Euro is also selling at GH¢8.33 and buying at GH¢8.53.

Meanwhile, there have been calls on the government to take actions to stabilize the cedi against other major trading currencies.




Source: ghanaguardian.com
