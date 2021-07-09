Never will this ever happen again – Prof Ameyaw commiserates with Kaaka’s family

Prof Ameyaw with Kaaka's family

A former Minister of Education Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi Munufie has urged the youth of the country to eschew all manner of violence and resort to using legal means in addressing their concerns.

He charged elders in society to advise the youth against all forms of violence as they could be possible targets of their violent actions if not halted.



The New Patriotic Party(NPP) National Chairman hopeful, expressed regrets over incidents that led to the death of social media campaigner Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Kaaka Macho sparking chaos in Ejura, leading to the death of two others and six more sustaining gunshot wounds.



Commiserating with the family at Ejura, the former Techiman North lawmaker observed that it should be the last time the life of someone should be taken in the area.



“Whatever happened let’s assume it is the act of God even though we never expected. Those of us left behind must commit everything to prayer. The President has directed that a committee be constituted and whoever is found culpable should be dealt with in accordance with the law.

"Kaaka is our brother and one of us as a party and never should such an incident occur again. There is no association without disagreements but we forge ahead and try to resolve them. Let us also use this opportunity to advise our youth against violent conduct. Hajia, help advise us because you are the solution to the problems of the youth as they will heed to your advice”, he disclosed.



On his part, Kaaka’s Cousin Mohammed Nafiu on behalf of the family disclosed that the family is following happenings as the three-member committee sits on the matter.



“We are observing proceedings at the Committee sittings. We have nobody but God to speak for us. People are saying our brother Kaaka was a member of #FixTheCountry and others say he is not but only God knows his agenda because if he is asking for #FixEjura, it connotes the same thing. Let us allow the commission to finish its work and then we can determine our next line of action,”. he stated.



Earlier Professor Ameyaw Akumfi visited the families of the other two deceased persons as well as the injured to assure them that they are not alone in their troubling moments.