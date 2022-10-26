New Acting GES boss has requisite qualification – Education Minister

Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum with new Acting Director General of the GES, Eric Nkansah

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, says the new Acting Director General of the Ghana Education Service, GES, Dr Eric Nkansah, has been his lead person on all labour negotiations, with the teacher unions who are opposing his appointment being aware of this.

Introducing him at the 29th Directors of Education Conference in Accra, the Minister said the Acting GES boss has the requisite qualification and experience.



Dr Adutwum said Dr Nkansah was the Ministry of Education’s lead person for negotiations on the Cost of Living Allowance, COLA.

According to him, the leadership of the unions even had Dr Nkansah’s phone number and so could call him anytime if they have any concerns.



He said the new GES boss is very sharp and focused, and believes he would do well when he is given the support.