New Australia High Commissioner presents letters to Foreign Affairs Minister

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Berenice Abigail Owen-Jones

The High Commissioner-Designate of Australia to Ghana, Berenice Abigail Owen-Jones, presented her open letters to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on Wednesday 20th July 2022.

During the presentation, the High Commissioner-Designate highlighted the bonds of friendship and cooperation that exist between Ghana and Australia at the bilateral and multilateral levels.



She indicated her intent to deepen the collaboration between both countries in the areas of trade, investment, counterterrorism, defence, and gender.



She also commended Ghana for its successful tenure as Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Minister in her response recalled the strong bilateral relations that exist between the two countries.



She also emphasized the importance of the Commonwealth of Nations, of which Ghana and Australia are members, in pursuing shared goals and addressing global problems.



She expressed the hope that the tenure of the High Commissioner designate would be characterized by an increase in investments by Australian Businesses in Ghana.