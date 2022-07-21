0
Menu
News

New Australia High Commissioner presents letters to Foreign Affairs Minister

Shirley Bernice Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Berenice Abigail Owen-Jones

Thu, 21 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The High Commissioner-Designate of Australia to Ghana, Berenice Abigail Owen-Jones, presented her open letters to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on Wednesday 20th July 2022.

During the presentation, the High Commissioner-Designate highlighted the bonds of friendship and cooperation that exist between Ghana and Australia at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

She indicated her intent to deepen the collaboration between both countries in the areas of trade, investment, counterterrorism, defence, and gender.

She also commended Ghana for its successful tenure as Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Minister in her response recalled the strong bilateral relations that exist between the two countries.

She also emphasized the importance of the Commonwealth of Nations, of which Ghana and Australia are members, in pursuing shared goals and addressing global problems.

She expressed the hope that the tenure of the High Commissioner designate would be characterized by an increase in investments by Australian Businesses in Ghana.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
‘How do you sue me for building a state monument?’ – Anyidoho
Why Owusu Bempeh has stopped praying for Akufo-Addo
'I'll go hard on gov't, no MP in Ashanti region is happy' - NPP MP
How Barker-Vormawor ‘dared’ Nat'l Security at KIA
Nat'l Cathedral: Developer threatens to sue govt
Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh resigns - Reports
I stabbed J. B. Danquah with a jack knife – Sexy Dondon confesses
Watch how military brutalized suspected ‘galamseyers’
Atta Mills tomb: Koku Anyidoho replies Samuel Atta Mills