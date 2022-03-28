0
'New Coronavirus reviews not static, can change' – GHS

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is warning Ghanaians not to take the review of Covid-19 protocols for granted.

The Service says depending on how things pan out, there could be a review and so people should not think the virus is gone.

The Public Health Director with the Ghana Health Service, Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, gave the warning in an interview with 3FM’s Sunrise on President Nana Akufo-Addo’s 28th Covid-19 updates.

“Guidelines are not static, they can be reviewed depending on the situation,” the Director told Sunrise host Alfred Ocansey on Monday, March 28.

He explained that “the virus is not likely to leave now so what we are going to do is to get many Ghanaians vaccinated”.

“The idea is immunity. We are targeting herd immunity. That is the direction because now the global picture is improving.”

Dr. Asiedu-Bekoe explained that “with the herd immunity, even if we have an outbreak, it will not be high as it was”.

“We hope to do monthly vaccination exercises and that would be intensive.”

