New Curriculum: Schools to receive text books next academic year – Ministry of Education

Schools across the country will receive a full complement of textbooks under the new curriculum in the 2022/2023 academic year.

Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Ernest Akosah, who revealed that the distribution of the books is ongoing, is highly optimistic all schools will receive books covering the new curriculum in the next school year.



“The distribution of textbooks to the schools is ongoing. Some schools have received their books and I am sure by the beginning of the next academic year, every school would’ve received full complements of textbooks,” he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



He admitted that after the new curriculum was introduced, there have been delays in the distribution of textbooks to schools. “There have been delays because we couldn’t rush the books. We needed them to stand the test of time and quality assurance.”

According to him, over 2 million Science books, close to 800,000 English textbooks and 22,000 teacher’s manuals have been distributed nationwide. With over 1 million Creatives Arts books being distributed as well.



With the need to empower local publishers, the MoE has ceased importing textbooks. These local publishers have however not met the provisional deadline of October 2022.