0
Menu
News

New Curriculum: Schools to receive text books next academic year – Ministry of Education

Ernest Akosah Deputy PRO of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Ernest Akosah

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Schools across the country will receive a full complement of textbooks under the new curriculum in the 2022/2023 academic year.

Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Ernest Akosah, who revealed that the distribution of the books is ongoing, is highly optimistic all schools will receive books covering the new curriculum in the next school year.

“The distribution of textbooks to the schools is ongoing. Some schools have received their books and I am sure by the beginning of the next academic year, every school would’ve received full complements of textbooks,” he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.

He admitted that after the new curriculum was introduced, there have been delays in the distribution of textbooks to schools. “There have been delays because we couldn’t rush the books. We needed them to stand the test of time and quality assurance.”

According to him, over 2 million Science books, close to 800,000 English textbooks and 22,000 teacher’s manuals have been distributed nationwide. With over 1 million Creatives Arts books being distributed as well.

With the need to empower local publishers, the MoE has ceased importing textbooks. These local publishers have however not met the provisional deadline of October 2022.

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
Related Articles: