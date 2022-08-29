New Declaration of Modern Humanism launched to celebrate 70 years of the global humanist movement

It was founded in Amsterdam in 1952

In August this year, Humanists International (previously known as the International Humanist and Ethical Union from 1952–2019) celebrates 70 years since it was founded in Amsterdam in 1952.

To mark the occasion, a new Declaration of Modern Humanism articulating the fundamental principles of humanism has been published. The revised declaration was democratically reviewed and agreed upon by the Members and Associates of Humanists International during the 2022 General Assembly.



Kwabena Antwi Boasiako, President Humanist Association of Ghana, commented:



“It is great that our values and beliefs are always up for debate and possible improvement. With humanism, no idea is cast in stone. The only guiding principles are to lessen human suffering and protect the environment.”



Andrew Copson, President of Humanists International, added:



“Humanist beliefs and values are as old as civilization and have a history in most societies around the world. Modern humanism is the culmination of these long traditions of reasoning about meaning and ethics, the source of inspiration for many of the world’s great thinkers, artists, and humanitarians, and is interwoven with the rise of modern science. As a global humanist movement, we seek to make all people aware of the essentials of the humanist worldview, which is encapsulated in our Declaration of Modern Humanism.”



The Declaration of Modern Humanism



In 1952, at the first World Humanist Congress, the founders of Humanists International agreed on a statement of the fundamental principles of modern Humanism. They called it “The Amsterdam Declaration. Of course, the world has changed significantly since then, and in keeping with the democratic and progressive values of the organization and movement, the declaration has been reviewed and updated over the years.

While opinions and definitions of humanism may differ slightly from person to person, or between organizations and groups, the Amsterdam Declaration is adopted by all Members and Associates of Humanists International, as our definitive guiding principles.



The updated Declaration of Modern Humanism has been recorded and is available to watch online here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffwWc0YX4zI



The written declaration is provided below.



1. Humanists strive to be ethical



We accept that morality is inherent to the human condition, grounded in the ability to live things to suffer and flourish, motivated by the benefits of helping and not harming, enabled by reason and compassion, and needing no source outside of humanity.



We affirm the worth and dignity of the individual and the right of every human to the greatest possible freedom and fullest possible development compatible with the rights of others. To these ends, we support peace, democracy, the rule of law, and universal legal human rights.



We reject all forms of racism and prejudice and the injustices that arise from them. We seek instead to promote the flourishing and fellowship of humanity in all its diversity and individuality.

We hold that personal liberty must be combined with a responsibility to society. A free person has duties to others, and we feel a duty of care to all of humanity, including future generations, and beyond this to all sentient beings.



We recognize that we are part of nature and accept our responsibility for the impact we have on the rest of the natural world.



2. Humanists strive to be rational



We are convinced that the solutions to the world’s problems lie in human reason and action.



We advocate the application of science and free inquiry to these problems, remembering that while science provides the means, human values must define the ends. We seek to use science and technology to enhance human well-being, and never callously or destructively.



3. Humanists strive for fulfillment in their lives



We value all sources of individual joy and fulfillment that harm no other, and we believe that personal development through the cultivation of creative and ethical living is a lifelong undertaking.

We, therefore, treasure artistic creativity and imagination and recognize the transforming power of literature, music, and the visual and performing arts.



We cherish the beauty of the natural world and its potential to bring wonder, awe, and tranquility.



We appreciate individual and communal exertion in physical activity, and the scope it offers for comradeship and achievement.



We esteem the quest for knowledge, and the humility, wisdom, and insight it bestows.



4. Humanism meets the widespread demand for a source of meaning and purpose to stand as an alternative to dogmatic religion, authoritarian nationalism, tribal sectarianism, and selfish nihilism



Though we believe that a commitment to human well-being is ageless, our particular opinions are not based on revelations fixed for all time. Humanists recognize that no one is infallible or omniscient and that knowledge of the world and humankind can be won only through a continuing process of observation, learning, and rethinking.



For these reasons, we seek neither to avoid scrutiny nor to impose our view on all humanity. On the contrary, we are committed to the unfettered expression and exchange of ideas, and seek to cooperate with people of different beliefs who share our values, all in the cause of building a better world.

We are confident that humanity has the potential to solve the problems that confront us, through free inquiry, science, sympathy, and imagination in the furtherance of peace and human flourishing. We call upon all who share these convictions to join us in this inspiring endeavor.



