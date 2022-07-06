New ECOWAS Chairman visits troops of ESSMGB GHANCOY 1

Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo visited the troops in Guinea-Bissau

Source: ESSMGB GHANCOY 1

The President of Guinea-Bissau and newly elected Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) – His Excellency (HE) Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo, has visited the Ghana Company (GHANCOY 1), serving with the ECOWAS Stabilization Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau (ESSMGB).

The visit took place at the GHANCOY camp, in the Presidential Palace, Bissau, on Monday 4th July 2022, upon the President’s return from the 61st Ordinary Session of Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government summit, held in Accra on Sunday, 3rd July, 2022, where he was unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Subregional bloc.



During the visit to GHANCOY 1 camp, HE Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo indicated that the visit was to officially welcome the Unit on behalf of the People of Guinea-Bissau, his Presidency, and in his capacity as Chairman of ECOWAS, in order to update himself with information regarding the well-being of troops since their deployment to Guinea-Bissau on 24th June 2022.



The Combat Team Commander of ESSMGB-GHANCOY 1 – Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) David Korsah, welcomed the President and briefed him on activities of the Company, assuring him of the Unit’s operational readiness and unflinching support to him to ensure his safety and security.

Lt Col D Korsah expressed appreciation to the kind gestures by the presidency and the President in particular towards GHANCOY 1, in his accelerated efforts and commitment towards camp development, as well as seeking comfort for the Ghanaian troops.



The Chairman of ECOWAS commended the Combat Team Commander and his troops for the great work done so far and stated that his doors are always opened to ensure the smooth stay of Ghanaian troops in Guinea-Bissau.



