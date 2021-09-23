New GBA President can’t criticise govt; he’s NPP activist – Yamin

Former deputy Sports Minister Joseph Yamin

Former deputy Sports Minister Joseph Yamin has said the newly elected President of the Ghana Bar Association Yaw Acheampong Boafo cannot criticise the Akufo-Addo government, where necessary, because he is a known activist of the New Patriotic Party.

According to him, expectations that the new president of the legal fraternity will help keep government on its toes will not be met because he is a party member and has always defended the government.



“How do you expect the new GBA President Yaw Acheampong to criticise this government when he is always on radio in Kumasi defending them on everything since Akufo-Addo came to power. He and I always meet on political radio shows, he is a known party person and so I don’t expect the GBA to be any different under him,” he told Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday.



Mr Acheampong Boafo on September 15, 2021, beat all the other contestants for the GBA position at the bar conference in Bolgatanga.

The 51-year-old lawyer polled 605 votes to beat Mrs Efua Ghartey, aged 55, who polled 540 votes.



The elections were held both virtually and in person at Bolgatanga on Wednesday, (September 15).



For the post of National Vice President, Mr Kwasi Amoako Adjei got 656 votes to defeat Mrs Yaa Onyameye Gyakobo who got 486 votes.