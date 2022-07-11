New Gomoa Ejumako Chief poised to sanction parents who allow their wards to roam at night

Nana Akotokor Fenyi XI, newly installed Nguabasdunhen of Gomoa Ejumako

Nana Akotokor Fenyi XI, the newly installed Nguabasdunhen of Gomoa Ejumako in the Central Region has served notice of sanctioning parents whose children are caught roaming in the street at night in the Gomoa Ejumako Community.

According to the chief, children of school-going age are found on the streets roaming at night with their friends doing nothing.



The situation, he noted, has contributed to the high rate of teenage pregnancy in the community and the situation is worrying.



The chief disclosed that very soon chiefs and opinion leaders in Gomoa Ejumako will lay down by-laws that will ensure that school children are dealt with when caught in the street.



Nana Fenyi XI during his installation advised the school children in the area to take their lessons seriously in order to make their life meaningful in the future.



Meanwhile, speaking in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, the Odikro of Gomoa Ejumako Nana Kwankoma VI also urged the Member of Parliament for Gomoa West Constituency Hon. Richard Gyan Mensah, the District Chief Executive for Gomoa West District Bismarck Basie Nkum to complete the Apam Junction to Gomoa Dewurampong road.

He said, the previous government started constructing the road but due to the change of government the construction ceased and all the construction materials, adding that all efforts by the Chiefs in the area to bring back the contractor to the site have all proved futile.



According to him, chiefs in the Gomoa West District are fed up with promises from the government on their deplorable roads.



“We are tired of assurances by the Member of Parliament for the area Richard Gyan Mensah and his District Chief Executive Bismarck Basie Nkum who always say that “it is in the Pipeline” as far as the road from Apam Junction to Gomoa Dewurampong is concern.



He called on the government to as soon as possible bring the contractor to the site and complete the Apam Junction to Gomoa Dewurampong deplorable road.