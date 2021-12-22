New Gyasehemaa of Sunyani prioritizes girl-child education

Jennifer Achia Asante

Source: GNA

Mrs Jennifer Achia Asante, a 34-year-old teacher has been enstooled as the new Gyasehemaa of the Sunyani Traditional Area under the stool name Nana Ama Kyeremaa Adepa II.

She is a royal of the Gyase Royal Family of the Traditional Area.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a colourful durbar in Sunyani, said she had prioritized girl child education and promised to ensure that all school-going-age girls in the area access formal education.

Nana Akosua Duah Asor Brayie II, the Paramount Queen of the Sunyani Traditional Area entreated the people to cherish and preserve the prevailing peace to push forward the development of Sunyani.



Mr Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, called for effective collaboration between the Traditional Council and the Assembly for the purposes of development.