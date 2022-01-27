New Head of EU Delegation calls on John Mahama

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Ghana, Ambassador Irchad Razaaly, has called on former President John Dramani Mahama at his office in Cantonments, Accra.

The visit was to introduce himself as the new head of the EU Mission and discuss to get an insight into some of the issues of national and international importance from the perspective of the former President and the country’s largest opposition party.



Welcoming him and his team, President Mahama thanked the EU for their continuous support to Ghana and wished the ambassador the best during his tour of duty.

The discussions centered on insecurity and the raging political instability in the West African sub-region due to coup d’états, banditry, and terrorism.



Other issues raised and discussed were the state of the Ghanaian economy, the controversial E-levy, education, unemployment, the government’s intolerance of dissenting views, the bastardization of state institutions, and constitutional review.