New IGP breaks first record

COP George Akuffo Dampare speaking to his officers before the demonstration

• Acting Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare headed the team that oversaw the #FixTheCountry demo

• He met officers in charge of ensuring peace before the protest



• This would ordinarily have been done by heads of the Regional Command



Acting Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare was up in action with his men ahead of the much anticipated #FixTheCountry demonstration which happened earlier today.



Having given the green light for the peaceful march to be held, COP Akuffo Dampare before the dispersion of his men, met officers at the Accra Regional Command together with members of the Police Management Board.



He sought to, through the meeting, brief the men who were going to be on the field himself.

Though this is usually done by heads at the Regional Command, the IGP spearheaded this meeting to motivate and encourage the men to be professional before they set off to shepherd the demonstrators.



Photos available to GhanaWeb from his office show COP Dampare speaking to his men who had gathered to get some ‘morale’ from their chief.



The #FixTheCountry demonstration which is the first demonstration exercise held under his leadership was an incident-free one.







Meanwhile, scores of citizens from various spheres joined the #FixTheCountry protest Wednesday morning, to register their displeasure about happenings in leadership and governance.





Click the Photos section above for more pictures



