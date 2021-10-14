New Juaben North MCE nominee Comfort Asante finally confirmed

Madam Comfort Asante being sworn into office by the Regional Minister

Source: Amoah-asare Isaac, Contributor

Government nominee for the position of a Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for New Juaben North municipality of the Eastern region, Madam Comfort Asante has finally been approved by Assembly members on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

The nominee failed to secure the required two-thirds of the total votes last Friday as fifteen out of the total twenty-nine Assembly members and government appointees voted in favour with fourteen voting against the nominee, representing 50.2%.



However, Madam Comfort Asante was overwhelmingly confirmed after securing 100% of the total 29 votes.



The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong in his speech expressed gratitude to Assembly members for their votes and indicated the decision taken would help set the Assembly's activities on toes for the right development it deserves.



He added the confirmation of the nominee would also facilitate the development agenda of the Akufo-Addo led government as the MCE is going to take full responsibility for the Assembly's activities as enshrined in the constitution.



The MCE, Madam Comfort Asante in her remarks thanked Assembly members for their support in retaining her to continue the many projects and programs of the Assembly.

She pledged to remain relentless in ensuring the municipality gets its fair share of the national cake and called for support from constituents.



Madam Comfort Asante was the first person to be appointed to the newly created Assembly in 2017 after it was carved from the New Juaben Municipal Assembly and has since been touted as a hardworking appointee as far as the Local governance structure is concerned.



She was also the MCE for the New Juaben Municipality before it was carved into two, that is; New Juaben North and South municipalities respectively.



The exercise was supervised by the Electoral Commission and attended by the Member of Parliament for the area, Nana Adjei Boateng, and other party executives.



The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong sworn in Madam Comfort Asante into office as the MCE for the New Juaben North municipality.