New Juaben Traditional Council outdoors new Paramount Chief

Kwadwo Boateng New.png The people of New Juaben outdooring the new Chief Kwadwo Boateng

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The kingmakers in the New Juaben traditional have finally settled on Kwadwo Boateng as the new Paramount Chief for New Juaben.

He is expected to perform the traditional 40 days rite in Ashanti Juaben before he will be finally enstooled as the new Paramount Chief for New Juaben.

The New Juaben Paramount Chief was outdoored on 2 June 2022, and the kingmakers of New Juaben took him through the principal streets of Koforidua.

Emeritus Professor Emmanuel Oti Boateng, was the last paramount chief of New Juaben, a settlement of refugees from the war in Asanteman established in the Eastern Region in 1875.

He succeeded his blood brother Nana Kwaku Boateng II as the paramount chief of New Juaben in 1992, taking the stool name Daasebre.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor
