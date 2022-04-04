0
New Juaben to ban noise making ahead of Oti Boateng’s burial

Oti Boateng Felicia New.jpeg The late Omanhene of New Juaben, Daasebre Professor Oti Boateng

Mon, 4 Apr 2022

The New Juaben Traditional Council has placed a ban on noise making effective Monday, April 18 to Wednesday, May 18.

This is in connection with the traditional and final rites for the late Omanhene and Queenmother.

The final traditional funeral rite of the Omanhene, Daasebre Professor Oti Boateng, and Queenmother, Nana Yaa Daani, is slated for Friday, May 13 to 15.

The date was announced by the Gyaasehene of New Juaben Traditional Area and Chairman of the Funeral Planning Committee, Nana Twumasi Dankwa, at a press conference in Koforidua.

The Gyaasehene hinted that in line with customs and tradition, the traditional council will ban noise making effective Monday, April 18.

All shops in the principal streets and the Central Business District will be closed during the final funeral rites.

He urged all citizens and residents of New Juaben to cooperate with the traditional council and give the two late traditional leaders respect as custom demands.

The New Juaben Omanhene, Daasebre Professor Oti Boateng, was a former Government Statistician and a revered chief who is known for his role towards decentralisation.

He died on August 27, 2021.

Source: 3news.com
