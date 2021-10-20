New MCE for Ga East embarks on inspection on 1st day at work

Elizabeth Kaakie Mann on the field

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, has started work on a good note on her first day in office on Monday, 18th October, 2021, with field inspection tour and other activities, after being sworn into office last Friday by the Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey.

On day one in office, Hon Kaakie Mann met with Management of the Assembly briefly and then proceeded to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to familiarize herself with the Regional Budget Hearing in that Zone.



She was accompanied by the Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Mrs. Vera Akuffo-Mante, the Presiding Member (PM), Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum, the Municipal Planning Officer (MPO), Mr. Daniel Baah Tenkorang, Municipal Environmental Health Officer (MEHO), Charles Ampomah Asabre, the Municipal Works Engineer (MWE), Peter Bah-Lano and other officers.



The Hon. MCE and her entourage, from AMA, inspected the Mile 7 Roundabout, where it has been observed that due to choked gutters on the pedestrian walk-way, the flow of water finds its way onto the tarred road which stagnates and causes potholes to develop on it.



Engineer Peter Bah-Lano told the Municipal Chief Executive that a careful examination will be done to assess the situation and a report submitted to the Ghana Highways Authority for further action.



The team continued to inspect the proposed sites for Waste Transfer Stations, which was the main purpose of the inspection tour. The sites inspected were Dome Busanga Line sanitary site, which has an old public toilet facility and a skip container with the idea of clearing the site to make it suitable for a mini waste transfer site, Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) land earmaked for the construction of a Waste Transfer Station under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID), projects, and an existing sanitary site at Boi, which covers approximately three plots of land.

The MEHO explained to the team at the sites that the Greater Accra Region lacks sufficient engineered waste transfer stations.



He stated that the waste transfer stations will serve as intermediate disposal points where all waste collectors within the municipality will offload their waste into a long trailer compacter which can receive waste of about 60 Tonnes, compress them and then travel at a time when there is no traffic to final disposal sites. This will make it easy for the waste collectors to quickly go for other ones.



The MCE, Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, told the team that the Hon. Regional Minister, at the swearing-in on Friday, directed all MMDAs in the region to, as a matter of urgency, identify and acquire lands, make the relevant documentations and submit for action in this direction. That was the main reason for the inspection tour.



The Hon. MCE therefore assigned responsibilities to the appropriate officers to ensure the necessary documentations and processes in acquiring these lands are done as soon as possible in order not to miss out on the funding opportunities for the projects to help realize the vision of the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to make "Accra the Cleanest City in Africa" and the Hon. Regional Minister's "Make Accra Work" agenda.