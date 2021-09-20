New Mayor of Accra introduces measures to make Accra cleanest city

Elizabeth Sackey, newly-nominated Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The newly-nominated Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Madam Elizabeth Sackey has already started mapping out strategies to make Accra one of the cleanest cities in Africa.

She said if she fully assumes office, she is going to implement initiatives including, evening cleanup exercise, to ensure that the capital is rid of filth.



It is not only the sanitation problem she intends to deal with.



Speaking on the Sunrise Show on 3FM Monday September 20, the former Greater Accra Regional Minister noted that youth unemployment has been a major issues in Accra.



She assured that steps are going to be taken to reduce this problem to the lowest level.



“We are going to make Greater Accra one of the cleanest cities as the president has already said. We are going to do a lot of cleanups in the evenings before the day,” she told host Alfred Okansey.

She added “We also see that unemployment is an issue in Accra.”



A former Mayor of Accra, Dr Alfred Oko Vanderpuije charged her to deal with the sanitiation problem in Accra.



The lawmaker for Ablekuma South believes that Ms Sackey has the competence to execute the mandate given to him by the President.



One of the things she has to do is to deal with “the sanitation problem in Accra,” he told journalists on Monday September 20.



The Former Deputy Greater Accra Region Minister has been named for the position of the Chief Executive of the Accra AMA pending approval by assembly members.

She replaces Mr Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah who was the Accra Mayor during President Akufo-Addo’s first term.



Local Government Minister Mr Dan Botwe officially released the list of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) on Sunday September 19 at a press conference in Accra.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had the vision to make Accra the neatest and best city in Africa by the end of his first term of office.



“The commitment we are making and which I want you all to make with me is that by the time we end our four-year [First] term, Accra is going to be the cleanest city in Africa,” Mr Akufo-Addo pledged.



The President made the pledge in an address he delivered in 2017 after he had been installed a chief by the people of Jamestown and the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council under the title Nii Kwaku Abladey Okudzeaman I, to wit: ‘Royal Warrior who champions the welfare of his people’.