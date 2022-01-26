New Osu Mantse enstooled

Newly Osu enstooled king, Notse Nii Nortey Owuo IV

Source: Desmond Isaacs, Contributor

On the 22nd of January 2022, history was made in Osu. A new King was enstooled on this day. Thus, for the first time in 14 years, the people of Osu will be led by one man as their King. This follows the death of Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI in February 2021 and the abdication of Nii Nortey Owuo III a few days ago behind closed doors.

History may have it known that Nii Nortey Owuo III was enstooled in December 1984 and served as the King of Osu until the advent of Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI who was enstooled in May 2007.



The final enstoolment proceedings for Notse Nii Nortey Owuo IV, the new Osu Manste, was performed at the Ajuwate We this past Saturday, January 22, and was duly attended by representatives of all four quarters of Osu. The colourful event was engulfed with merrymaking amidst drumming, singing, and dancing as indigenes of Osu embraced their King.



Profile of the King



Notse Nii Nortey Owuo IV was born Bernard Nii Nortey Botchway to Mr. Christopher Nii Noi Botchway of Osu Owuo We (Kooloo ko We) and Mrs. Victoria Akwele Naa Ahinee Botchway (nee Amarteifio) of Asere Amartse We. His grandfather was Mr. Clement Augustus Botchway who was a previous head of the family for Owuo We.



He is a direct descendant of Nii Nortey Doku through Osu Mantse Nii Noi Owuo I and Mantsebi Nortei Kooloo ko. Nii attended the Additrom School for his lower-level education and was the head school prefect during his final year. He went on from there to Galaxy International School where he focused his studies on science-related subjects but maintained an aptitude for the humanities and social sciences.

Whiles at Galaxy, he represented the school and country at the prestigious ISWEEEP Science Olympiad in Houston, Texas USA. Out of thousands of competitors, he and his teammate secured bronze. He pursued his undergraduate education at Colby-Sawyer College in New London, New Hampshire. There, Nii was a member of the Wesson High Honors Society, the Alpha Chi Honors society, and repeatedly made the Dean's list as testaments to his academic achievements.



He was voted by his class as Class President, making him the first black person in the college’s history to achieve this. He was also voted Student Government President during his final year which also made him the first black person elected to this position. In addition, he was awarded the Barbara Johnson Stearns Leadership Award for his leadership excellence during his time at the university.



During those same years, he was awarded a Resolution Fellowship at UN Youth Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, USA. Nii attained his doctoral degree in law from the prestigious University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill in North Carolina, USA. His joint paper on the Venezuelan debt crisis is published and cited. Nii is an Assistant Professor and practicing lawyer by profession.



He works with one of the biggest banks in the world. He continues to find time to teach including helping with classes at his alma mater. In 2020, Nii was inducted into the NC Pro Bono Honour Society. Nii is also an Associate Fellow of the Royal Commonwealth Society. Nii is on the board of Colby-Sawyer College, making him again the first black person to hold a board seat.



He is a member of the American, North Carolina, and Mecklenburg County Bars. Nii enjoys a large variety of leisure activities including football, reading, hiking, and gardening. He is a life-long supporter of Arsenal FC and the Accra Hearts of Oak FC.

Words of the King



In His address to the press and general public, he indicated his reign will focus on the development of Osu, education of its children, and the skillful development of the youth. He thanked all the houses and quarters who came together to support in the enstoolment process.



He expressed his gratitude for a successful and peaceful process and prayed it continues as the development of Osu can only happen when there is peace. Notse promised to unite Osu and work with the Osu traditional council and elders to ensure growth and development in Osu.