New PRINPAG executives assume office

New executives of the Private Newspaper and Online Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) assumed office on Tuesday after being sworn in.

The new executives are Mr. Andrew Edwin Arthur, president, Michael Antwi-Agyei, Vice-President; Mr. Emmanuel Opare-Djan, National Organiser, and Mr. Jeorge Wilson Kingson, Public Affairs Director.



Delivering his inaugural address, Mr Edwin Arhtur, said the Association was making efforts to own its office complex and to ensure that this materializes, they are currently in talks with the Lands Commission to consider donating a bare land to PRINPAG .



“Let me also add that, leadership engaged in talks with the Embassy of Saudi Arabia that made a commitment to support us in that regard and the current leadership will revive talks with Saudi Arabia in that regard,” he added.



He added that as part of improving the capacity and knowledge base of its members, the past executives of which he was President, secured some training programmes that were sponsored by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Bank of Ghana, and Eximbank, which went a long way to broaden the horizon of members in the operational areas of those sponsoring institutions.



“Mr. Chairman, I am very passionate about training and capacity building of our members and so long as I remain the President, it will be one of my priorities, in that, it helps to educate us on the changing trends in the practice of our chosen profession and also gives our news outlets credibility and new leases of life once we incorporate our newly acquired knowledge into our production,” Edwin Arthur said.

Going forward Edwin Arthur said PRINPAG’s attention will be focused primarily on specialization, which seems to be the new trend in modern-day journalism practice.



The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Dwumfour in a solidarity message, said PRINPAG had always been a major partner in terms of expanding the frontiers of freedom of speech and the protection of journalists.



“As you swear in your new executives, I believe this long-standing partnership will be deepened and cemented to ensure our watchdog role in society,” he said.



He added as the fourth estate of the realm, members of the GJA and PRINPAG continue to hold public institutions accountable to the people while ensuring media responsibility in this country.



He said the GJA will collaborate with PRINPAG to train the capacity of journalists in the country to adapt to the changing phases of journalism and communication adding that this will ensure fact-based journalism, which will help the country’s development.