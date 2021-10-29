New Rector of GIMPA, Prof Samuel Bonsu confers with Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo with members of the GIMPA Governing Council during a courtesy call.

Chairman of the Governing Council of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Kofi Asante, has appealed to the government to support GIMPA to build more residential, lecture and library facilities on campus to enhance teaching and learning.

President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressed a delegation from the Governing Council of GIMPA at the Jubilee House.



Mr. Asante said the Institute is a self-financing public University but needs urgent support to tackle the issue of hostel facilities and other infrastructure.



Mr. Asante was speaking at the Jubilee House when he led the Governing Council of GIMPA to pay a courtesy call on the President and also introduce the new Rector of the School, Professor Samuel Bonsu.



The Council since assumption of office has initiated moves to expand the facilities of GIMPA such as lecture rooms.

However, the school currently has no library to boast of and there is no single hostel on campus. Mr. Asante said he has been talking quietly to GET Fund authorities and appealed to the President to use his good office to intervene.



President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a phototgraph with a delegation from the Governing Council of GIMPA at the Jubilee House.



President Akufo-Addo congratulated the newly appointed Rector and the Governing Council for their appointment. He noted that the request by the Council Chairperson will be given the necessary consideration.



GIMPA was established in 1961 as a joint Ghana Government/United Nations (UN) Special Fund Project. Originally named the Institute of Public Administration, it was set up as one of the key strategic institutions to develop the public administrative system, to provide civil servants with administrative and professional competence, and to plan and administer national, regional and local services.