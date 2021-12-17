New Standing Orders in the offing to make Parliament stronger - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and MP for Suame

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says his Ministry is working on new Standing Orders that will strengthen the Committee System in Parliament.

Speaking at a news briefing in Accra, Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explained that the ongoing interactions are to ensure that Parliament remains efficient.



According to him, the House can only be strengthened when the Leadership of Committees are strong.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu suggested the decoupling of the Legislature from the Executive.



This he noted is one of the ways, ”to enhance the public’s trust in Parliament and ensure strict separation of powers”.