New Tema East NPP communication officer vows to help break the 8

Albert Kraku is the new Tema East NPP communication officer

The Tema East Constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party has a new

Communications Officer in service, Mr. Albert Kraku.



And Mr. Kraku has hit the ground running, spurred on by what he says is a vision to see the NPP make history by winning its third election in a row in a country where the norm has been for the two leading parties to alternate after every two terms.



“My new position is a privileged opportunity to serve the Tema East Constituency branch as spokesman, however, as a thoroughbred member of the NPP, the vision goes beyond just speaking for Tema East NPP. It is my duty to help the vision to break the eight and I am ready,” Mr. Albert Kraku said in a statement.



He adds, “We are surely going to break the eight.”



Mr. Albert Kraku was recently appointed Constituency Communications Officer in the ruling party after the just ended constituency executives elections because of his high level of competence in political communication.

He comes to the job with distinguished experience in and training in communications having obtained a degree in Communications from the African University College of Communications (AUCC), formerly Africa Institute of Journalism and Communications (AIJC). Mr. Albert Kraku also holds a Masters Degree in Development Communication from the Ghana Institute of Journalism



(GIJ).



Prior to becoming the Tema East Constituency Communications Officer, he was Special Assistant and Spokesman for the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey.



He also enjoys a reputation as a communications strategist.



Mr. Kraku is also an ardent supporter of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 presidential ticket of the ruling NPP and he reiterated his stance in his latest statement and first after he became Communications Officer.

“Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia remains our best foot forward as a party and like I have already explained, his candidature busts our unfairly earned image as an Akan party; he is also the most well marketed of any of the individuals who have made their intentions known and in all fairness is the man on whom credit for the performance of the current government can be attributed.”



He adds, “I think it would be a smart move to pair him with Alan Kyeremanten and then market the two on the strength of the current government’s achievements.”



According to Albert Kraku, “I am here to do just that; from my little corner in Tema East, I will contribute my all to breaking the 8 so Dr. Bawumia can be our next president.