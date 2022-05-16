1
Menu
News

New US Ambassador to Ghana presents open letters to foreign affairs minister

Us And Ghana New US Ambassador ,Virginia E. Palmer and Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ambassador Designate of the United States of America to Ghana, H.E. Ms. Virginia E. Palmer has presented her open letters to Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

During the meeting, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey highlighted the excellent bilateral relations that exist between Ghana and the United States of America and expressed the hope that the new envoy would contribute to the deepening of cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Palmer

H.E. Ms. Virginia E. Palmer is a seasoned diplomat who has devoted much of her 35-year career to African Affairs. Prior to her appointment, she served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the State Department’s Bureau of Energy Resources. She has also served as U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Malawi and as Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’Affaires a.i. in the U.S. Embassy in South Africa.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama declares interest in 2024 NDC flagbearership race
I blame Akans for looking on unconcerned about Agyapa – Barker-Vormawor
'This economy is a mess, we are sinking in debt' - Kofi Bentil
It is absurd, ridiculous to increase tariffs by 148%, 334% - Kofi Kapito
I’ve earned the bragging right, I’m a senior presenter – Delay shades ‘small girl’
Abena Korkor will one day strip naked in front of the president – Bulldog
Four factors that could determine NDC chairmanship race
Kotoko is not ready to play in Africa for 4 Years - Nana Kwame Dankwah
See the young Nana Akufo-Addo preparing for a boxing bout
Aflao Customs officer loses life while escorting intercepted goods