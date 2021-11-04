New US travel requirements to take effect Monday

Stephanie Sullivan, US Ambassador to Ghana

The Joe Biden-led administration of the United States of America will from Monday, November 8, roll out new rules for travelers into the country.

The rules are expected to “protect public health while providing guidance around the world”.



According to the government, most travelers to the US must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before boarding any flight.



“For flights departing to the United States at or after 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (5:01 a.m. GMT), November 8, fully vaccinated air travelers will be required to show documentation of their vaccination status and a negative COVID-19 test taken within three calendar days of travel to the United States before boarding,” a press release from the Public Affairs Section of the US Embassy on Wednesday, November 3 said.



There are limited exceptions, nonetheless, and these are scheduled to be reviewed every 90 days.



For instance, unvaccinated traveling Ghanaians may enter with non-tourist visas using their Ghanaian passport but will be required to have a negative Covid-19 test administered within one day of travel to the United States before boarding.

Children between the ages of 2 and 17 are also not required to be vaccinated but must have a pre-departure Covid-19 test.



It, however, stressed, “There is no exception for Ghanaian tourist and business travelers (B1/B2).



“Ghanaian tourist and business travelers using any ‘B’ visa must show proof of full vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test administered within three days of departure.”



Vaccines accepted by the Centres of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) include those approved by the US Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) as well as those with an emergency use listing from the World Health Organisation (WHO).