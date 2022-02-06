New Yazoriwura of Wasipe Traditional Area of Gonja enskined

New Paramount Chief of the Wasipe Traditional Area of Gonja Wasipewura Anyame Kabasagya (I)

62 year old Adam Mahama formerly Kpantariguwura of the Takorape sub gate of the Tampulma major gate has been enskined as Yazoriwura by the Paramount Chief of the Wasipe Traditional Area of Gonja Wasipewura Anyame Kabasagya (I) today 5th February, 2022 at Daboya.

The enskinment of the Yazoriwura follows his nomination as the Yazoriwura on 4th February, 2022.



It was feared there will be trouble in Daboya so the military was brought in but there is absolute calm in Daboya resulting in the enskinment of the Yazoriwura by the Paramount Chief of the Wasipe Traditional Area

The Yazori skin of Wasipe is the next most important skin after the Paramount skin.