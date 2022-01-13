New Year gunman discharged an empty weapon – Expert report

The suspect was identified as a military officer

It is emerging that embattled soldier Flight Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong discharged an empty weapon to welcome the New Year that has landed him in trouble.

Preliminary investigations at the scene of the crime revealed there was no dents or holes created in the tent from which he was seen firing the weapon.



According to a high-ranking military officer who spoke to MyNewsGh.com on grounds of strict anonymity, it is possible the magazine of the AK 47 assault rifle was loaded with ammunition, the suspect did not spend any in his freaky moments.



“At training, there is a way you can set the weapon that may make noise but without discharging what you people call bullets. It makes sound as though a real weapon is being fired but there is nothing serious. It won’t cause injury to anyone because it’s mere but that is not to justify the action of Flight Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong,” he disclosed to this portal.



Background

Flight Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong currently in detention was captured in a viral video discharging a firearm at A&C Shopping Mall at East Legon in Accra.



He has been slapped with fresh charges against a flying zone according to an official of the Ghana Armed Forces who confided in MyNewsGh.com.



Our source indicates that Flight Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong may be expelled if found guilty after prosecution indicating a demotion is the lighter punishment for the offence.



Police indicate that discharging a firearm in public without lawful and necessary occasion under Section 209 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29) is an offence.