New Year's Eve: Bawumia joins Muslims in Kumasi to pray for peace and prosperity for Ghana

The special ceremony was held at the Central Mosque in Kumasi after Jummah prayers

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday joined the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and Muslims in Kumasi for a special end-of-year Quran recitation and prayer session for the country and the sub-region.

The special ceremony, held at the Central Mosque in Kumasi after Jummah prayers, had the former Emir of Kano and Leader of the Tijaaniya Order in Nigeria, Mohammed Sanusi Lamidor ll in attendance, alongside top Islamic scholars.



After the congregational Friday prayers, Jummah, worshipers converged at the forecourt of the mosque for the special intercession.



The entire Qur'an was recited by scholars, and after that, special prayers were said for the country, its leadership as well as the sub-region.



VP BAWUMIA CALLS FOR CONTINUOUS TOLERANCE



Speaking at the ceremony, Vice President Bawumia urged his fellow Muslims to continue to cherish the peace Ghana has by continuously coexisting peacefully with community members of different beliefs.



"Peace is a valuable favour from the Almighty Allah, which we often take for granted. We often see the value of peace only when there are troubles, but this should not be the case," Dr Bawumia said.

"As we pray to the Almighty Allah to grant us more peace and prosperity in the upcoming year, I wish to urge my brothers and sisters, and mothers and fathers gathered here, and beyond, to continue to play our parts in our small communities to promote diversity and tolerance, regardless of one's belief."



The Vice President added that the present structure of the country's leadership is a reflection of the Ghanaian society, assuring that government will continue to uphold its responsibility to promote peace.



"Our government, with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President and myself as Vice President, is a reflection of a diverse Ghanaian society," Dr Bawumia noted.



"There is, therefore, a responsibility on us to continue to cherish this diversity and promote same for the benefit of our country. This we have been doing, and we will continue to do so," the Vice President assured.







MOHAMMED SANUSI PRAYS FOR GHANA

The Special Guest for the ceremony, HRH Sanusi Lamido II, who led Jummah prayers earlier, prayed for the leadership of the country, the continent and the people of Ghana.



He urged all to pray for the country’s leadership because when God guides them well to lead, the people benefit.



Sanusi Lamidor, the 14th Emir of Kano State, and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria reserved special praise for the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his good leadership qualities.



"I will like to join all of you in testifying that you have in him (Bawumia) a great leader with great potential," Mohammed Sanusi II said as he prayed for Ghana and the sub-region.