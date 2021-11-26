New York branch of Royalhouse Chapel acquires new auditorium

Rev. Joseph Twum

Source: Prince Osei Bonsu, Contributor

The New York mission branch of the Royalhouse Chapel located in the heart of Bronx, has bought an ultra-modern auditorium.

Rev. Joseph Twum ( Major Rtd), the lead pastor of the Royalhouse Chapel International New York Mission noted that the church's ultra-modern facility cost $1.2 million.



"The banquet hall is named after the spiritual leader and the founder of the Royalhouse Chapel International, The Apostle General, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah to show our deepest appreciation to him for his immense contribution to the church and his obedience to the call of God." Rev Joseph Twum emphasized.



The facility boasts a worship sanctuary, a banquet hall used for rental to host various events, a kitchen, bathrooms, storage facility, and a 24 hours day, 7 days week security monitoring cameras fitted to ensure safety.



"The Royalhouse Chapel International has a children department called Royal Angels, the youth wing of the church, World Movers Generation (WMG), Praising Showers Choir, Women's wing known as Royal Ladies, a Men's group the Men Makers, a media team to support the good work of the church as well as an ushering and protocol department.

Rev. Joseph Twum congratulated the church members for their enormous contributions towards the purchase of the magnificent edifice.



"I'm calling on everyone to come and worship with us at our location, 4044 Park Avenue, Bronx, New York, 10457 to have an encounter with the saviour of mankind Jesus Christ." the lead pastor noted.



In an exclusive interview with this freelance Journalist, Rev. Joseph Twum touched on the need for everyone to come closer to the Almighty God through the saving grace of our Lord and Master Jesus Christ to receive salvation a free gift for all mankind and urged the youth to do away with unnecessary comments on the social media but aspire to be the best they can be by depending on God's guidance and direction for their lives.