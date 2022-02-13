New born babies to receive national ID numbers at birth – Bawumia

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is to begin digitally tracking and monitoring pregnant women across the country to ensure new born babies receive national ID numbers at birth, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed.

This according to Dr Bawumia has become possible following the ongoing linkage of the data of the National Identification Authority, Ghana Health Service, Birth and Deaths Registry, Ghana Statistical Service, and the Ghana Police Service to create a comprehensive database of persons residing in Ghana in order to help in policy formulation and planning, and help with the issue of national ID numbers and cards.

Dr Bawumia said this when he appeared as the guest of honour at the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Regional Institute for Population Studies (RIPS) at the University of Ghana, Legon, on Thursday, 10 February 2022.