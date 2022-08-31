0
New electricity tariff takes effect Thursday

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana has reminded its customers and stakeholders that it will implement the PURC-approved major tariff review, which was announced on 15th August, 2022, with effect from Thursday, 1st September, 2022.

It will be recalled that recently, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) after a stakeholder’s consultation said it has increased electricity tariff by 27.15% and that of water by 21.55%.

In a statement, the ECG noted that the average percentage increase is on energy consumption only, therefore the addition of statutory levies and other fixed charges will increase the average percentage announced by the PURC.

In effect, ECG said the individual customers’ tariff percentage increase will depend on customer classification, and consumption category.

According to the ECG, Significantly, exclusive lifeline beneficiaries’ consumption has been pegged at 30kWh, according to the new bands for residential customers.

“ECG has catalogued all unit consumption and the expected cost in a “Reckoner” which clearly explains how the tariff is applied and billed. This will be displayed at all our districts and customer service centers nationwide to guide customers on their electricity purchases,” ECG stated.

It added that,”ECG, by this statement, assures our customers and stakeholders of our commitment to ensuring a smooth implementation of the new tariff.”

Meanwhile, ECG said it has established customer help desks in all district and customer service centers to assist explain and reconcile any challenge.

“We take this opportunity to entreat our cherished customers to take charge of their personal consumption by conserving energy which will lead to spending less on electricity,” ECG stated.

