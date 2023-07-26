New name for the dollar in Ghana is ‘CD’ – Joseph Yamin mocks Cecilia Dapaah

National Organiser of the NDC, Joseph Yamin

The National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joseph Yamin has insinuated that the new term for the American Greenback in Ghana is now ‘CD’, following the momentous discovery of huge sums of cash of different local and foreign dominations at the private residence of Ghana’s Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

He insisted, “Before recent happenings, when somebody mentioned CD, the person was either talking about a Compact Disk for storing data or a condom. But today if you hear CD, you should be careful because there is a new one that is replacing the dollar.”



“So Caesar, if I tell you I want to give you a hundred C.D., you should be thinking about dollars,” he mocked speaking to the host of Ultimate FM’s Cup of Tea in Kumasi.



Social and traditional media has been breaking at its seams after it emerged that the minister had triggered legal proceedings against a house help and some accomplices for stealing a million dollars as well as 300,000 euros and 350,000 Ghana cedis ($30,000), from her bedroom.



The accused are also facing the charge of stealing other personal items including handbags valued at $35,000 and $ 95,000 worth of jewellery from the minister’s home.



Yamin argued, that to have stopped the minister from tampering with any evidence of more cash stashed in her closets, Madam Cecilia Dapaah should have been held behind bars, immediately after the information seeped into the media.

He sided with indications there could have been more than the said amount drawing from the charge sheet which narrated that the husband of the cabinet minister only found out that the cash had been stolen over a period; when he caught the culprit red-handed.



“They never found out that $1 million had gone missing until the man was returning home and found that the lady was in their room which was under lock and key. It was only found out after a period. But I say if you have only $ 1 million in your home, you will notice it when it gets a mission,” he asserted.



Joseph Yamin who has himself served two times as deputy minister and once a deputy head of the National Disaster Management Organization; warned the presidency against pulling the clearing card whenever allegations of corruption are made against key government appointees, a phenomenon which has earned President Akufo-Addo, the ‘Clearing Agent’ tag.



He described the initial action of the Office of the Special Prosecutor to invite Cecilia Dapaah for questioning and the subsequent search of her home as a mere smoke screen contending that President Nana Akufo Addo’s response to the Minister’s resignation leaves no hope that the case will be followed to any logical conclusion.



“The president himself has issued a statement noting that he knows Cecilia Dapaah will be cleared in the end. The president by that has just told the Special Prosecutor that my friend be careful of whatever outcome you want to put out there.” He emphasized.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor is yet to disclose details of the search at the home of the former minister who tended in her resignation citing her unwillingness to allow her debacle to affect the running of the government.



