New regions have positively impacted economy- Wontumi replies Imani boss

Chairman Wontumi is the Ashanti Regional chairman of the NPP

The Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party, Chairman Wontumi has responded with facts to a question posed by the Founding President of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe over the creation of six additional regions.

Mr. Cudjoe made a post on Facebook that read, “So what has been the productive value to the economy since six additional regions were created?”



But Chairman Wontumi quickly reacted to the post, suggesting that the creation of the 6 regions has been impactful on Ghana’s economy.



The NPP Chairman recounted that in Oti region, a yam and cassava processing factory under the One District One Factory initiative has been established at Adonkwanta in the Krachi East Municipality.



He continued that works has also been accelerated on the construction of the Eastern Corridor Road and added that even a waste treatment plant has been built to create more jobs for the people.



Chairman Wontumi also indicated that in the North East region, the government of President Akufo-Addo has managed to set up Regional offices for the Coordinating Council block and a watermelon factory.

The achievements has seeped through to Savannah region where Chairman Wontumi claims water, road projects, health facilities abound.



The construction of a 38-km Benchema- Adjoafua road in the Western North region according to Chairman Wontumi, should inform Franklin Cudjoe that economic activities have boomed since new regions were created.



It would be recalled that when President Akufo-Addo last visited Western North region, he commissioned a number of completed projects including; a newly built Cathedral of the Anglican Diocese in Sefwi Wiawso, a three-story administration block for Western North Regional Coordinating Council, Rice Processing Factory at Bokaso in Sefwi Akontombra District, an ultra-modern Magistrate Court at Sefwi-Debiso and a newly built National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) office at Bibiani.



The above developments, made Chairman Wontumi hold unto his position that the creation of the 6 regions by President Akufo-Addo’s government has forced development to spread quicker to areas than before.