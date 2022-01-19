New semester system will only make kids tired – GNAT

GNAT General Secretary, Thomas Musah

The General Secretary for Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Musah, has revealed that the semester system for basic schools will only make the kids fatigued.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has introduced a semester-based academic calendar for public Kindergarten, Primary, and Junior High Schools.



The Deputy Director-General for Quality and Access of the Ghana Education Service, Dr. Kwabena Tandoh, told the media that the new system will reduce the workload on teachers.



He noted that the semester based system will also help decongest the various schools.



“We know based on research that one of the causes of classroom absenteeism among teachers in the various schools was because some teachers sought to upgrade themselves. This is because the three-term system in the basic schools overlaps with the university system.



"Gradually, we are getting to the point where we can align. We are giving teachers the time, by aligning their system with the university systems to upgrade if need be.”

Speaking to host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, The general secretary for Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Musah, who expressed displeasure in the system revealed that pupils in the basic schools especially the Kindergarten do not need a semester system.



He revealed that a typical KG student will be tired after two hours of studies.



“At the basic school levels, we do not lecture; we teach. We are professionals so let us act as such. The semester system was brought in to address a problem not a permanent policy.



"We learnt that it was a Cabinet decision, and we are asking where the policy document to accompany the semester system is. There are very serious implications if we make it permanent".



"When the nation is changing from a trimester to semester, we need wide consultation and negotiations with the unions, and we take a common decision,” Thomas Musah added.