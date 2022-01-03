New video of man who fired AK47 to 'welcome 2022' emerges

A GH¢5,000 bounty has been placed on information leading to his arrest

The Ghana Police Service on Saturday, January 1, 2021, announced a GH¢5,000.00 bounty for information leading to the arrest of a man seen in a viral video shooting an AK47 assault rifle into the air ostensibly to welcome the New Year.

Over 24-hours after the police announcement on the incident said to have taken place at the ANC Mall car park in Accra, the police are yet to provide any update on its search for the yet to be identified man.



However, a new video has emerged on social media giving more insight and perspective into the incident that has seen many Ghanaians express concern about gun control in the country.



In the new video sighted by GhanaWeb, the now “wanted” man is seen loading bullets into the assault rifle in the driver’s seat of a black SUV vehicle while a mall security directs a saloon car to back beside him.



He then moves to the center of the car park to fire about 19 rounds of shots into the air, wielding the gun on his right shoulder.



His antics is interrupted by a suspected acquaintance who embraces him amidst the firing of the gunshots. The man then makes for his car and the video ends.



In its statement announcing the GH₵ 5,000.00 bounty on the suspect, the Ghana Police Service said it has “taken a serious stance against the actions of the young man since it is a crime to discharge a firearm in public without lawful and necessary occasion under Section 209 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

"The Police Administration after reviewing the video footage has placed an amount of Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢ 5,000.00) as a bounty for anyone who can provide information leading to his arrest to face prosecution," the statement added.



The Ghana Police Service has in recent times been cracking down on the display and discharge of firearms in public.



