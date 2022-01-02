‘New year, new vawulence, new love, new friendships’ – Sam George

Sun, 2 Jan 2022 Source: 3news.com
Ningo Prampram Lawmaker, Samuel Nartey George has wished all Ghanaians a happy New year.
He pledged in his new year message to among other things “give my best service yet to God, country, party and humanity.”
He added, “I plan to spend more time with constituents and family.”
Happy new year folks.— Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) December 31, 2021
New year, new vawulence, new love, new friendships. Or you say weytin?
Cheers to 2022. ????????????????❤ pic.twitter.com/UQFuMSRGVD
