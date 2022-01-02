3
‘New year, new vawulence, new love, new friendships’ – Sam George

Sam George23113131 Sam George is MP for Ningo Prampram.

Sun, 2 Jan 2022 Source: 3news.com

Ningo Prampram Lawmaker, Samuel Nartey George has wished all Ghanaians a happy New year.

He pledged in his new year message to among other things “give my best service yet to God, country, party and humanity.”

He added, “I plan to spend more time with constituents and family.”

