Newly created 'Aowin Paramountcy' is illegal - Aowin Traditional Council warns

The Aowin Traditional Council has warned the public not to deal with so-called officials of the newly created Aowin Paramountcy.

According to the Traditional Council, “Per our Traditional structures and the Chieftaincy Act,2008 Act 759 we do not have an entity or body called Office of the Paramountcy. It is uncustomary and an unconstitutional body created to deceive and confuse individuals, chiefs, institutions, stakeholders and corporate bodies”.



A statement signed by the Traditional Council warned that persons and institutions who deal “with the uncustomary and unconstitutional Office of the Aowin Paramountcy” do so at their own risk.



The statement further clarified that Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin III, “is Not a gazetted Chief” thus Not a member and President of the Aowin Traditional Council”.



Below is the full statement:



PRESS RELEASE.

SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON THE CURRENT STATUS OF THE AOWIN TRADITIONAL COUNCIL, ENCHI



BACKGROUND



The Aowin Traditional Council is an institution under the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs established in accordance with Article 270 (1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and Section 12 (1) of the Chieftaincy Act 2008 (Act 759).



Per the Chieftaincy Act,2008 Act 759, section 12(2) “The name and member of each Traditional Council shall be stated in the National Register of Chiefs maintained under section 59 of this Act” and 14(1) “Subject to this section, a Traditional Council shall consist, in addition to the President, of the persons shown in the National Register of Chiefs as the members of the Traditional Council”.



Based on the above background, we the members of the Aowin Traditional Council would want to set the records straight for the general public, stakeholders and the good people of Aowin Traditional Area on the following issues;

1. The existence of the Aowin Traditional Council as established by customary law and usage.



2. That, Nana Kojo Sikantia II, Nifahene of the Aowin Traditional Area is the currently the Acting President of the Council.



3. That, Mr. Elijah Kwasi Asare is currently the Registrar of the Council posted by the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to handle the day to day administration of the Council.



4. Per our Traditional structures and the Chieftaincy Act,2008 Act 759 we do not have an entity or body called Office of the Paramountcy. It is uncustomary and an unconstitutional body created to deceive and confuse individuals, chiefs, institutions, stakeholders and corporate bodies.



5. That, all Public Institutions, Agencies, Departments, Corporate entities, Chiefs should deal directly with the Aowin Traditional Council.

6. Persons and Institutions who deal with the uncustomary and unconstitutional Office of the Aowin Paramountcy do so at their own risk.



7. That, Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin III, is Not a gazetted Chief thus Not a member and President of the Aowin Traditional Council.



8. Currently, his capacity as Omanhene is being challenged by his own family and Kingmakers and the case is pending before the Judicial Committee of the National House of Chiefs, Kumasi.



Thank you.



NANA KOJO SIKANTIA II NANA KETEBU KWAME NKANSAH II



NIFAHEN & AG. PRESIDENT DIVISIONAL CHIEF & P.R.O



