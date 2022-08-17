Newly-elected Assemblies of God boss promises to rebrand and reposition the church to achieve massive growth

Rev. Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam

The newly-elected General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Rev Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, has promised to restore, reform, rebrand, and reposition the church to achieve massive growth and development.

He said his administration promises to deliver visionary and progressive leadership anchored on integrity, shift, speed, and open heavens and fulfillment of the Great Commission to make their promises a reality.



Rev Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam was elected to lead the church during their just ended 30th biennial General Council Meeting of the Assemblies of God church held at the University of Cape Coast on Thursday, 4 August 2022



He took over from Rev Professor Yaw Frimpong-Manso, who led the church for 12 years.



Speaking to Newsmen in an interview, Rev Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam stated that the church, being the first Pentecostal Church in Ghana to establish a Bible School, a Radio Ministry, and use social action activities to win souls and transform communities will continue to live by it.

With his vision christened “Transformation Agenda”, he said, “with the help of the Great Restorer, Assemblies of God, Ghana will be restored to the position as the leading, not a leading, Pentecostal Church in Ghana”.



He posited that “with the grace of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ my administration promises to deliver visionary and progressive leadership anchored on integrity, shift, speed, open heavens and fulfillment of the Great Commission.”



“Ours is a church destined for greatness. Greatness is our portion. And we claim greatness with both hands. Remember, we are products of the Azusa Street Revival, and such products we shall remain, the former Lead Pastor of Cedar Mountain International Church in Accra added.



“To this end, I appeal to all our Executive Presbytery members, national officers, headquarters staff, pastors, and local congregations to help build bridges of unity across the length and breadth of this country. Solid unity will lay the foundation for the superstructure to stand and glorify the name of God Almighty,” he concluded.