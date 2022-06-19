Newly elected NPP UK Chairman pays courtesy call on Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo and some NPP UK members

Source: Kwaku Asamoah Bimpeh,Contributor

On June 17, 2022, the newly elected NPP UK Chairman, Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong together with the Chairperson of the Council of Elders of NPP UK, Mrs Comfort Arthur (Nana Sompahene of Akyem Kotoku Paramount Area), Mathew Kyeremeh, a former NPP UK Secretary as well as the NPP UK Organiser, Kwame Boateng, paid a courtesy call on the executive arm of the government of the Republic of Ghana at Jubilee House, Accra.

President Akufo-Addo said at the meeting that he has followed the NPP UK elections with keen interest. He took the opportunity to congratulate Chairman Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong on his win after fruitful discussions.



HE the President assured Chairman Adumattah of his full support for his Chairmanship. Akufo-Addo was formally invited to the 30th Anniversary of the NPP UK Branch planned for August 2022.

Chairman Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong together with the CEO of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority and a former NPP UK Chairman, Mr Harford Atta Krufi and Mr Ian Ofosuhene Animah, a business Executive and Entrepreneur, then met with the Vice President of the Republic, HE Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who also complimented him on his win, and also assured him of his full support.



Chairman Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong had earlier met for discussions with the Director of Diaspora Affairs, Mr Awuah Ababio at the Office of the President, before proceeding to meet Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.