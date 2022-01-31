Newmont presents new senior veep to Otumfuo

David Thornton before Otumfuo

Newmont Ghana has presented their new Senior Vice President, Mr David Thornton who succeeds Mr Francois Hardey to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

During a visit at the Palace, Newmont’s Board Chairperson, Joyce Aryee reported to Otumfuo that due to the Appiatse explosion, extra measures have been taken to ensure safety at their quarters.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II welcoming the new Senior Vice President also asked that the short term contract for mineworkers be reconsidered to create a reliable future for them.