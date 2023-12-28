News Editor sacked for allegedly supporting Alan’s Movement for Change

Andrews Owusu is popularly known as Obidombie Owusu Asuomi

A News Editor at Denkyiraman Radio at Dunkwa On-Offin in the Central Region, Andrews Owusu popularly known as Obidombie Owusu Asuomi has been dismissed by his employers for allegedly supporting Alan Kyeremateng’s Movement for Change (MFC).

The Management of the radio station said to be owned by Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr Kwesi Agyemang is alleged to have accused the News Editor of using the radio station’s platform to support activities of the MFC, thereby making the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) which the owner of the station is a member of, unpopular in the area.



However, a copy of the dismissal letter in the possession of Kasapafmonline.com, did not indicate his alleged association with the Movement For Change as reason for his dismissal but he was accused of repeated insubordination despite several warnings and queries.



But the former News Editor in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan vehemently rejected the allegation leveled against him.



According to him, he has not done anything wrong to warrant his dismissal from the radio station which he has served diligently.

“…I know my colleagues are very worried. I am not the type of person who will disrespect authority. I have in no way spoken against anybody, I have not taken money from anyone. I am just doing my work professionally. Why would I trade my reputation for a political party when that party has communicators who will take home some allowances. I just don’t understand what is going.



“Management claims I am supporting Alan. Even granted that it is true, where in the constitution am I banned from supporting a political party? Even Jean Mensah as Electoral Commissioner who is supposed to be neutral votes for a political party during elections. I’m totally shocked over this developments.”



Just last month, November 2023, a similar incident occurred at Nyankomasi Ahenkro based Bohyeba FM owned by the MP for Assin South Constituency who doubles as the deputy Minister of Education, Hon. Rev. Ntim Fordjour where the News Editor, Kofi Tutu was also sacked from the Radio Station for planning to involved himself in an upcoming Demonstration to demand development in the Constituency.



The Management of that station, is said to have accused him of making the governing New Patriotic Party which his employer is a member of, unpopular with his unacceptable actions ahead of the 2024 general elections.