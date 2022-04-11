Next NPP flagbearer needs the magic Nana Boakye did for Akufo-Addo - Carlos Ahenkorah

Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah

The New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Tema West, Hon. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, has pointed out that his re-election into Parliament as MP for Tema West is one of the many fruits of the resourcefulness of the party’s Chairman for the Tema West Constituency, Mr. Dennis Amfo-Sefah, who is also known as Nana Boakye.

In a write-up, Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah points out that Mr. Amfo-Sefah’s resourceful leadership is evidenced by the fact that President Akufo-Addo also won the presidential election in Tema West very easily.



“There is a saying that, “if it is not broken, then there is no need to fix it,” as Tema West Constituency Chairman, Dennis Amfo-Sefah delivered beautifully on his mandate and the evidence is that President Akufo-Addo won resoundingly in Tema West and the NPP’s Parliamentary ticket, personified by myself, won and I am back in Parliament,” Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah wrote.



He added, “Therefore, I urge our great party to maintain our hardworking Chairman for another performance because you do not change a winning team and the party’s next flagbearer will need the same magic that Nana Boakye did for President Akufo-Addo in 2024 as well.”



The ruling New Patriotic Party is gearing up for constituency executives elections ahead of the 2024 elections which pundits say will be difficult for the NPP because of the current state of the economy which the NPP says was brought on by COVID-19 and the fact that the NPP will find itself swimming against the tide of an unspoken two-term power rotation rule in Ghana politics.



But the NPP has said it is determined to break the eight-year power rotation rule in 2024, something that pundits believe may be obtained if the NPP puts its best foot forward - maintaining its resourceful executives in office and only electing new ones in constituencies where the party did not do well in the last elections.



This thinking serves Nana Boakye well because as Chairman of Tema West NPP, he retained the party’s MP, Carlos Ahenkorah in the office with definitive re-election in 2020.

Also, Nana Boakye’s Tema West NPP gave President Akufo-Addo a resounding victory in the presidential election of 2020.



“As a beneficiary of the hard work and winsome strategy of chairman Nana Boakye, I think it is only natural that I testify. The point is that in Tema West, where he is Chairman, the NPP already has a winning team and this is borne out by the election results,” Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah wrote.



He added that Nana Boakye has already put in place a winning formula and formidable structures and so it is in the interest of the NPP to maintain him.



“I will beg our party not to make the mistake we made in Tema East and lost in the 2020 elections. Let us maintain our winning team and consolidate the gains we already have here.



“A bird in the hand is always better than two in a bush,” Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah wrote.



Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwasi Amoako Atta and Tema East, Chairman, Nene Ofoe-Teyechu Agbadiagba IV were in attendance.