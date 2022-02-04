Next on Diaspora Link: Diallo Sumbry hosts Muhammida El Muhajir

Diallo Sumbry and Muhammida El Muhajir have an interesting conversation on the 4th episode of Diaspora Link. Muhammida El Muhajir is the Director of Strategy for WaxPrint Media.

Muhammida El Muhajir speaks about being a proud alumna of Howard University and shares her journey in Africa - from Kenya to Nigeria to Ghana.



According to Muhammida El Muhajir, she did not connect instantly with Ghana like she did with Nigeria. She tells host Diallo that she quit her corporate job and came to Ghana in 2003 to further her education in International relations for five months, at the University of Ghana Legon.



Muhammida returned home to Brooklyn after a five-month stay in Accra, Ghana because according to her, she did not have an exciting experience during her first stay.

