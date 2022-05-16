Next on People&Places: All about the process of making art out of trash

In the first episode of this series, we had a conversation with the CEO of Trash4Art, Essilfie Banton, who told us everything about what inspired his work.

He also told us about some of the beautiful works he has produced from waste materials and how much they are worth.



This week, in the second part of the story about Essilfie Banton, he opens up about his hidden sides and takes us through the entire process of making his type of art.



Join Wonder Ami Hagan and her guest for another insightful episode of People & Places airing on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, on GhanaWebTV.

