Next on People & Places: All the artifacts that tell Ghana’s independence story at the national museum

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coming up in this edition of People & Places, GhanaWeb’s lenses highlights some very monumental national relics and the details behind them.

The first presidential seat used by Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame, and the very first vehicle used by same were captured, whilst Senior Museum and Monuments Education Officer, Samuel Amegah Jnr. gave insight and history about them.

Interesting bits about indigenous Ghanaian music, highlife, Ghanaian games from the past, and special presidential gifts from ex-presidents including a state sword from Libya's late President, Muammar Gaddafi also featured.

Join Wonder Ami Hagan and her guest on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, for the final part of the tour around Ghana’s national museum to learn more.

Have a glimpse of what to expect in tomorrow's episode of People & Places:

